This one will be a pain in the ass to recommend. If you say it’s “μ-Ziq” (pronounced “music”), people will get confused and then judge you for listening to an artist with such a pretentious name. If you say it’s “Mike Paradinas” they won’t be able to find it on Spotify. But play even 10 seconds of 1997′s Lunatic Harness for someone sympathetic to ambient electronic music and watch as their eyes light up with video game colors. This is an album whose beats hit as hard as its synths and strings jerk tears.