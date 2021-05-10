Bohren & der Club of Gore would be a good name for a jokey metal band, but this three-decade-old German outfit plays jazz—“doomjazz” or “darkjazz,” mind you, but not especially doomy or dark, just unbelievably slow. Putting it on during the daytime might violate some fundamental law of physics and cause the sun to fall out of the sky: This is stuff for listening to exclusively with a candle lit. Start with Sunset Mission, and if you want jazzier, go later, and if you want doomier, try earlier.