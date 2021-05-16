Grammy-winning jazz and R&B musician Esperanza Spalding has launched a crowdfunding campaign to establish a “BIPOC artist sanctuary” in her hometown of Portland.
Spalding is looking to raise $300,000 to help purchase a .75-acre property in St. Johns, which she plans to turn into a multifaceted creative space catering to artists of color. Called the City Sanctuary, it will include a cafe, an “eco-poetics reading room,” a half-acre organic garden and two “garden studios.” A basement recording studio will act as an extension of the Songwriting Apothecary Lab, Spalding’s recently launched music therapy project.
Though not open to the public, the sanctuary will host long-term artist residencies.
According to a press release, Spalding, who grew up in the King neighborhood in Northeast Portland, first envisioned the project after graduating from Portland State University in 2005, but was spurred to make it a reality after returning to Oregon from New York during the pandemic.
“My intention and prayer with building this sanctuary is to support the creation of restorative art, in a truly restorative environment,” Spalding wrote on the project’s GoFundMe page.
The property, located at 10302 N. Charleston Ave., is currently under contract and listed at $685,000, according to a listing on Redfin. Spalding is asking for 300 individual donations of $1,000 by June 3 to complete the sale, with contributors receiving an invitation to an exclusive Zoom concert from Spalding.
