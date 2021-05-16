Spalding is looking to raise $300,000 to help purchase a .75-acre property in St. Johns, which she plans to turn into a multifaceted creative space catering to artists of color. Called the City Sanctuary, it will include a cafe, an “eco-poetics reading room,” a half-acre organic garden and two “garden studios.” A basement recording studio will act as an extension of the Songwriting Apothecary Lab, Spalding’s recently launched music therapy project.