“For the past year, I’ve been struck at the lack of national to local acknowledgment of the emotional toll of the loss of life due to the pandemic and other causes,” Friends of Noise Executive Director André Middleton wrote in a press release. Middleton recently lost both an aunt and an uncle: “Both were my mom’s last siblings and the reason that I moved to Oregon. Sadly we, like millions of people across the country, were unable to say goodbye and pay our respects due to the pandemic.”