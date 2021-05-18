Earlier this month, Portland City Council released a proposed budget that includes $100,000 for MusicPortland, the first time the city has set aside some of its budget for the local, for-profit music industry. Some of that money will go to hiring MusicPortland staff, since the organization was previously mostly volunteer run. Half will go to grant the first round of a grant program from local musicians, many of whom have yet to benefit from the industry slowly starting up again.