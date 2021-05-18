For the first time in over a year, music venues across the city have started selling tickets to shows. Now, after a year of uncertainty, Portland clubs once again have sold-out shows on their calendars.
But according to Meara McLaughlin, the executive director of Music Portland, the local music industry still has a lot to overcome.
“[Venues] take risks every time they start ticketing a show, because it may fall to pieces,” says McLaughlin. “Venues are not out of the woods.”
Earlier this month, Portland City Council released a proposed budget that includes $100,000 for MusicPortland, the first time the city has set aside some of its budget for the local, for-profit music industry. Some of that money will go to hiring MusicPortland staff, since the organization was previously mostly volunteer run. Half will go to grant the first round of a grant program from local musicians, many of whom have yet to benefit from the industry slowly starting up again.
“The venues are still in a tough spot,” says McLaughlin. “Because it takes three, four months in advance to book a schedule, what has normally happened is that local artists are the last ones to get plugged in.”
WW talked to McLaughlin about the challenges that musicians and venues still face.
