Ras Michael is a member of the Nyabinghi mansion of Rastafari and played a key role in introducing Nyabinghi drumming into reggae. Now in his 70s, he’s still producing music at a prolific clip, and his 27th album, Live by the Spirit, is a late-career highlight. His drums lead the proceedings at a stately pace as female backing vocals drift on a humid breeze. At first, it feels sedate enough to curl up and take a nap inside, but as with all religious music, the lyrics are a little alarming—fornicators and servants of Babylon should not expect to find kind words here.