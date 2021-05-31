India Jordan is making some of the best retro-house on the planet right now, and last year’s For You is frenzy-inducing stuff, pitched at hair-raising tempos and replete with screaming soul samples and video-game blips. House loves to pitch itself as the music of healing and liberation, but it’s rare that it actually makes you believe it through sheer force of sound. Also, you have to admire the chutzpah in naming an album For You—then putting yourself looking in the mirror on the cover.