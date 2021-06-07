Another Portland music institution has announced its return.
Following its first virtual year in 2020, Cathedral Park Jazz Festival will once again host in-person sets next month in its namesake park under the St. Johns Bridge.
The all-local lineup for the 41st festival were released today. Over the course of three days in July, North Portland’s Cathedral Park will host over a dozen jazz, blues and soul acts, including Oregon Music Hall of Famer Lloyd Jones, electro-jazz duo Korgy & Bass, and a tribute to Chick Corea, who died in February.
As always, the outdoor festival is free. But this year, there will be regulated entry. Masks will be required while waiting to enter the event, and social distancing within the grounds is encouraged.
Last summer, Cathedral Park Jazz Festival opted for a livestream format, broadcasting via Twitch from a location that was closed to the public.
This year’s festival will take place July 16-18. More detailed COVID-19 safety protocols will be posted on the festival’s website closer to the event.
