Hugh Small made a minor splash in Glasgow in the ’80s with his band Vazz and dipped out for a quarter-century. Now in his 60s, he’s making the best music of his life. His two volumes of Piano Music (2014-2016) represent some of the best single-instrument ambient music of recent years, placid and dusky at once, continually inhabiting a late-afternoon moment when the sun is still out but the shadows are growing long. Stay tuned for his collaboration with saxophonist Anenon, which comes out on Melody as Truth next month.