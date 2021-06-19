One of Portland’s biggest music events doesn’t plan on returning until 2022.
On Friday, Pickathon announced that it won’t take place this year.
“Due to the fact that COVID-based restrictions were lifted so late in the season for the state of Oregon, it is simply too late for us to do the work needed to put on the festival,” reads the announcement. “We are looking now to 2022 for a triumphant Pickathon return to Pendarvis Farm and we’re working to make this happen.”
Usually, the three-day music festival takes place every August on Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley. When last year’s event was canceled for obvious reasons, Pickathon announced that it would not be offering refunds, writing in a statement that the festival has “no safety net” and had not yet sold enough tickets to cover already incurred costs. Instead, patrons were allowed to transfer their tickets to a future event or “gift” the funds to the festival.
This time, refunds are an option. The festival plans to contact current ticket holders who might’ve been holding out hope that their 2020 presale passes could be put to use this year.
Earlier this year, the family of one of two arborist who died in 2019 while dismantling one of Pickthon’s stages sued the music festival—along with five other companies—for wrongful death and negligence. In 2020, Pickathon and Guildworks, the company that designed the canopy over the main stage, were fined $12,500 for safety violations that resulted in the workers’ deaths.
