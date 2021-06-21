The early history of techno was defined by the mutual exchange between Berlin and Detroit, and the newly reissued 3MB personifies the trans-Atlantic meetings of the minds that created today’s machine music. The 1992 album is notable just for the pedigree of the musicians involved (Detroit legend Juan Atkins, dub-techno pioneer Moritz von Oswald, the Orb’s Thomas Fehlmann), but today it stands strong for its sterling sound design and elegant vision of the future.