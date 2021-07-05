Musician Carlton Jackson, a longtime fixture of the Portland jazz and blues scenes, has died. He was 60 years old.
According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, which first reported the news, Jackson passed away at his home in North Portland, shortly after his birthday. A cause of death has not yet been released.
Known as a highly skilled drummer, Jackson’s resume includes stints playing alongside the likes of Bo Diddley, Billy Eckstine, Booker T. Jones, Kenny G and even Bruce Willis, along with many local acts.
Since 2009, Jackson has hosted The Message on Portland jazz station KMHD, playing a mix of jazz and spoken word, with an emphasis on civil rights and “African-American consciousness.”
“He was always available and willing to provide special radio programs when needed,” wrote KMHD program director Matt Fleeger, “and he always spoke from a place of deep presence and reverence for the music.”
KMHD will play archival episodes of The Message all week at 7 pm in Jackson’s memory.
