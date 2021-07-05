Known tragically in the States only for “Come On Eileen”—admittedly one of their best songs—Dexys Midnight Runners are beloved in Britain for their three markedly different albums. Too-Rye-Ay is the one with “Eileen” and a Celtic flair, and Don’t Stand Me Down is the polarizing cult classic, but for our money the best is 1980′s Searching for the Young Soul Rebels, a horn-choked classic that proves big bands and tight arrangements aren’t necessarily antithetical to the bare-knuckle spirit of early U.K. punk.