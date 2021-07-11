Philip Jeck uses pedals and electronics to distort the sounds of old vinyl records, zeroing in on the vinyl crackles that makes crate-digger rap so interesting while dispensing with rhythm altogether. An Ark for the Listener is his most user-friendly, while 7 is the thorniest and most Jeckian (which also means it’s one of his best). Between the two is Stoke, whose mournful, pitch-shifted voices and suspended samples make it a precursor to what we now call vaporwave.