DIY kids love Parannoul, and it’s easy to see why. The anonymous Korean emo-shoegaze-math-rock project’s second album, To See the Next Part of the Dream, adopts the unrealistically filtered yet emotionally roiling aesthetic of teen drama and soap opera, and even if you don’t speak a word of Korean, it’s easy to glean the album’s theme: human despondency in a beautiful world. It’s rare to find a rock record that goes this far out of its way to be gorgeous. It’s got the best album cover of the year, too.