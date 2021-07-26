You know that meme about how Young Thug sings in cursive? Same goes for Josephine Foster, whose music is as pretty as Thugger’s but with way better guitar playing—she and her husband, Victor Herrero, both shred. 2016′s No More Lamps in the Morning is her best album: seven of her older songs, two of them adaptations of poems, arranged for twin guitar and that spine-tingling voice. It rewards repeat listens, first to soak in its sound, then to figure out what the hell she’s even saying.