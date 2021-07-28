Vashti Bunyan was already synonymous with hushed, psychedelic folk when she released her best album, 2014′s Heartleap, at age 69. Only her third album in 44 years and her first to be self-produced, Heartleap represents the cult figure’s final form so far (though she’s hinted it’ll be her last). It’s the kind of album that spreads roots and tendrils into any room where it’s being played; put it on speakers and you can practically see the walls turn to trees before your eyes.