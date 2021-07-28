SOMETHING OLD
Vashti Bunyan was already synonymous with hushed, psychedelic folk when she released her best album, 2014′s Heartleap, at age 69. Only her third album in 44 years and her first to be self-produced, Heartleap represents the cult figure’s final form so far (though she’s hinted it’ll be her last). It’s the kind of album that spreads roots and tendrils into any room where it’s being played; put it on speakers and you can practically see the walls turn to trees before your eyes.
SOMETHING NEW
In 1982, Alice Coltrane released Turiya Sings, a stunning album of devotional music that remains extremely hard to find. In the meantime, here’s Kirtan: Turiya Sings, an album of demos recorded with just voice and a Wurlitzer organ. Some fans’ feathers were ruffled by the news that this album would be released rather than the original, but it’s nearly as good—swapping the string-soaked rapture of the original for a solemn, meditative reverie.
SOMETHING LOCAL
The title of the Shivas’ upcoming album, Feels So Good // Feels So Bad (Sept. 24) sums up the dilemma of psych-pop revivalism: embrace wondrous rapture or examine the ego-destroying depths of a bad trip? The first single, “If I Could Choose,” makes it clear that the long-running local band doesn’t have to choose. The harmonies would make the “Happy Together” Turtles blush, but the unsettling guitar doesn’t shy away from the woollier implications of the ’60s.
SOMETHING ASKEW
The experimental music community felt a devastating loss with the death of Peter Rehberg on July 22. As founder of the Mego (later Editions Mego) label, the British Austrian helped avant-electronic classics like Fennesz’s Endless Summer and Kevin Drumm’s Sheer Hellish Miasma reach sympathetic ears around the world. But his own work as Pita is nothing to scoff at, not least 2016′s Get In, the title of which promises as wild a ride as it delivers.
