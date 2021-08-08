Icelandic producer Yagya’s approach to dub techno is far more sentimental than this austere subgenre of electronic music usually requires. 2002′s Rhythm of Snow is self-explanatory: choppy rhythms, dense digital sleet, and lonesome chords that seem to have echoed for miles through the mountains of his home country before he bottled them into his computer. Yagya has no doubt spent a lot of time staring wistfully out his windows at blizzards; put Rhythm of Snow on and you can almost see flakes.