McMenamins Will Add a Concert Venue and Bring a New Live Music Series to the Grand Lodge in Forest Grove

McMenamins Grand Lodge Like many of its properties, McMenamins Grand Lodge is a music-lovers’ paradise. Small bars are stocked with vintage vinyl collections, hotel rooms feature greats like Jerry Garcia, and the location is home to regular live music performances and festivals. Photos credit: McMenamins / Kathleen Nyberg.

The brand behind one of the Portland area’s most popular outdoor concert venues is opening a new open-air stage next summer.

Today, McMenamins announced that it will host live music shows at the Grand Lodge in Forest Grove beginning June 2022. The shows will run through October.

Approximately 25 miles west of Portland, the stately brick Masonic and Eastern Star lodge has been renovated, McMenamins style, into a quirky 90-guestroom hotel with three bars, two restaurants, a soaking pool, spa and movie theater.

The property can now add “stage” to that list, and can host up to 3,000 attendees across its lawns.

The concert series, called McMenamins Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove, won’t mark the first time the property has featured live performances. Throughout the years, the sprawling, tree-lined campus has played host to the Sundown Grand ol’ Country Festival and the American Music Festival. But the new stage, and yet-to-be announced roster of nationally touring acts, should make McMenamins’ Forest Grove location more of a highly sought-after destination, on par with Edgefield in Troutdale.

So while our most recent hot vaxx summer may have been over before it really began, you now can begin dreaming about the sweaty pleasures that next year may hold, which now includes an additional venue from which to cheer your heart out for a five-song encores.