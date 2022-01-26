Pianist María García Named All Classical Portland’s 2022 Artist in Residence

Twenty-four hour radio station All Classical Portland has selected pianist and educator María García as its 2022 artist in residence.

“All Classical Portland has always felt like a friend; a friend to the artist, a friend to the community,” García said in a video interview. “One of the wonderful things about the station is that it is so community-centered. The station recognizes that to build community, you have to build from within, tapping the resources of the community to bring people together.”

Being an All Classical artist in residence will allow García to have access to the station’s recording facilities and receive a financial award to assist with performances and projects.

As part of her residency, García is scheduled perform live on All Classical’s Thursdays @ Three, which is hosted by Christa Wessel, on March 24. She will also help the station select its 2022 young artist in residence.

“I have taught since I was 20 years old,” García says. “My teaching has evolved as I evolve as a person, and you realize that music is so much more encompassing. I have taught all ages and all levels, and for me, teaching music is about personal connection and opening a key to another world for students. I hope to pass on how to connect to your emotions, to your culture, and to learn about the world and beauty.”



