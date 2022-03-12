The Waterfront Blues Festival Has Announced Its Initial 2022 Lineup

Following the announcement that the Waterfront Blues Festival will return to Waterfront Park during Fourth of July weekend, the festival has announced its lineup of performers.

The roster includes the Grammy-award winning Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band, the Wood Brothers, Galactic, Femi Kuti & the Positive Force, Lettuce, and the War and Treaty. The artists run the gamut, from soul to funk and beyond, and some have yet to be announced.

“For 35 years, Waterfront Blues Festival has inspired generations of musicians and music lovers,” Peter Dammann, artistic director for Waterfront Blues Festival, said in a press release. “Whether it’s what you’re seeing on stage with legendary performers who’ve defined the genre alongside up-and-comers who continue to push it forward, or in the crowd with fans who came to the festival when they were kids who are now bringing their own children, the entire weekend is a true celebration of the genre and everything it influences.”

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the festival. Tickets for the event, which will take place July 1-4, are now on sale.

In 2020, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic, and in 2021, it was relocated to Zidell Yards. Its return to Waterfront Park means it will finally be back at its original home.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my friends perform, and also seeing children being able to soak up and witness world-class music that usually would only be performed in venues 21 and up,” said singer Arietta Ward, a.k.a. Mz. Etta. “It’s important for them to see that, yes, they can sing, play and dance on a big stage. It’s a real thing!”



