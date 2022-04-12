Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Will Perform at Edgefield in August

It’s official—Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are coming to Oregon.

On Aug. 27, the former Led Zeppelin frontman and the famed bluegrass singer are slated to perform at McMenamins Edgefield (the pair will also perform at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend two days earlier).

The concert is part of Plant and Krauss’s Raising the Roof tour, and will feature music from both of the albums that they have collaborated on, Raise the Roof (2021), which was produced by the great T Bone Burnett, and Raising Sand (2007). “Raising the Roof” is their first international tour together in over a decade.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (David Mc)

“These are songs that have gone into our hearts way back in time, but got lost in the twists and curves of the passing years,” said Plant in a press release. “You hear them and you go ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!’ It’s a vacation, really, the perfect place to go that you least expected to find.”

Plant also added, “It’s such a far cry from everything I’ve done before. I love the whole kaleidoscope of music that I’ve explored, but this is a place where you can think within the song, you can decide how to bring home an emotion. It’s another blend that we’ve got, and long may we have more of them.”

For her part, Krauss said that one of the aspects of her collaboration with Plant that she savored the most was the chance to perform obscure music like Jansch’s “It Don’t Bother Me” and “Go Your Way,” by English folk singer Anne Briggs.

“One of my favorite parts of this is the songs and songwriters that I had never heard of,” she said. “Working with Robert, and with T Bone, is always a great education in musical history.”

Tickets, which start at $79.50, are available here.