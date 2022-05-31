Shows of the Week: Faun Fables Delivers Flute-Centric, Rococo Prog-Rock Action

THURSDAY, JUNE 2:

Dallas singer-songwriter Joshua Ray Walker is a strong candidate to bridge the divide between country’s traditional, strait-laced mainstream and the iconoclastic, progressive “yeehaw agenda” that gave us Lil Nas X and a full-blown Sturgill Simpson anime movie. Just look at the “Sexy After Dark” music video, which is yeehaw all the way, next to “Canyon,” which might halfway convince you this guy could share a stage with the Dierks Bentleys and Jason Aldeans of the industry. Either way, his name is about to be on a lot of lips, so be sure to catch him while he’s still on the club circuit. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court, 503-240-6088, polarishall.com. 8 pm. $15. 21+.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3:

Bay Area duo Faun Fables delivers as much flute-centric, rococo prog-rock action as its name promises. Both members have enjoyed long careers in the freakiest corners of the American underground: Nils Frykdahl as a former member of art-metal band Sleepytime Gorilla Museum, Dawn McCarthy as one of the most reliable foils to the horny, hirsute singer-songwriter Bonnie “Prince” Billy. Together, they make music that satisfies the brain’s craving for complexity and theatricality. It’ll either curl your toes or set fireworks off in your brain, and if you’ve read this far, you probably know which one. Misdemeanor Meadows, 6920 SE 52nd Ave., 503-206-8556, misdemeanormeadows.com. 7 pm. $15.

Portland is one of the epicenters of the past decade’s meeting of New Age music and the experimental underground. If you’d like to dive deeper into that scene, look no further than Holocene’s 19th anniversary party, featuring an all-local lineup that includes Crystal Quartez—a New Age musician who’s hooked up sensors to plants and made music out of the resulting signals—and Patricia Wolf, who put out her new album See-Through on Balmat this month. The show opens with a “sound bath” by Moss Wand and concludes with DJ sets from Carly Barton and Floyd Vader, plus visuals by Reliqs. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 8 pm. Free. 21+.