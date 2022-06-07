Shows of the Week: See Syd Perform at the Wonder Ballroom

THURSDAY, JUNE 9:

The music of Yann Tiersen is as whimsical as the means by which he creates it: piano, accordion and synth, augmented by saucepans, bicycle wheels, and whatever else the French composer has lying around. It’s no wonder Amélie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet found his work so charming he used it throughout the movie; if you’ve ever taken a French class in your life, you’ve heard his work. Tiersen’s still working hard in his Island studio off the coast of France, releasing a new album, Kerber, last year with more work to come. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm. $35-50. All ages.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11:

The Haim sisters sound like Fleetwood Mac on record and AC/DC live; they’re one of the most versatile and interesting latter-day pop-rock acts, and to top it all off, they’ve got a rising movie star among their ranks in Licorice Pizza lead Alana Haim. Big enough to lend backing vocals to a Taylor Swift song but not quite tabloid-fodder superstars, they inhabit their enviable tier of the music industry with gusto. Expect sing-alongs, great dance moves, and sunny-sweet pop songs with real rock muscle. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., 503-235-8771, rosequarter.com. 8 pm. $35.50. All ages.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15:

As if being part of the most influential rap group of the past decade (Odd Future) and fronting one of its best funk bands (The Internet) weren’t enough, Syd can now claim to have written the best song ever about having sex in traffic: “Fast Car,” a highlight from her second solo album, Broken Hearts Club. Her new music is a little sunnier than the oceanic depths of her last solo album, 2017′s Fin, but her vision for R&B is no less striking, and her small but fearsomely self-assured voice still sounds like a hot coal smoldering. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 8 pm. $32.50. All ages.