Shows of the Week: The Age of LA FEMME Comes to Portland

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, JUNE 17-19:

Most LGBTQ+ people know the events that make Pride worth it aren’t the mainstream family-friendly ones, but the ones off the beaten path, where queer culture and history don’t have to look good for corporations or the casually bigoted. Luckily, PDX Underground Pride: Dollapalooza is calling “all dolls, baes, faes, theys, daddies, baddies, mothers, partyboys, material girls, and allianas” for an absolutely massive three-day rave celebration featuring several RuPaul’s Drag Race winners and dozens of mostly lesser-known Pacific Northwest DJs. The North Warehouse, 723 N Tillamook St. $15-$250. 21+.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19:

Of the musicians who picked up on John Fahey’s American primitive guitar style in the ‘60s and ‘70s—think country blues, but with a Western art-music attitude—Leo Kottke is the most popular. He’s an adept singer-songwriter (albeit with a voice he’s described as sounding like “geese farts”), but the core of his talent lies in his guitar playing, which is virtuosic without ever seeming to make a big deal about it. His upcoming Aladdin Theater show is a great opportunity to watch one of the most gifted and beloved guitarists in the American roots tradition in action. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 8 pm. $42.50. All ages.

MONDAY, JUNE 20:

La Femme is one of the most popular rock bands in France, where their co-ed vocals and coolly ironic take on French youth culture has made them ubiquitous. Despite the potential language barrier, their sound isn’t impenetrable to Americans—their upbeat, sophisticated mix of disco, psych rock, and punk should appeal to anyone whose taste straddles the mainstream and the indie-verse. Besides, much of their most recent album, Paradigmes, is written in a mangled French-English hybrid, so you can shout along with 30% of what they’re saying. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 8:30 pm. $18. 21+.