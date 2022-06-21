Shows of the Week: Los Bitchos Is Coming to Mississippi Studios

FRIDAY, JUNE 24:

Potential climate refugees and rap fans are looking to Michigan with equal urgency. The Pleasant Peninsula is home to one of the country’s most influential regional rap styles, defined by hurried flows, fast beats, dirty-money brags about credit card scams and the kind of self-deprecating humor that would lead a young rapper to call himself BabyTron. Looking like 100 pounds of tube sock and rapping like a hot-wired Terminator, this 22-year-old from Ypsilanti makes nerd rap for people who actually listen to rap. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St., 503-206-7630, bossanovaballroom.com. 7 pm. $30-$250. All ages.

Capable of scoring a mainstream-hit video game (Max Payne 3) and making plaster dust rain from the ceilings of venues, Health made a big noise in the late 2000s and early 2010s by simultaneously straddling the worlds of abrasive industrial music and the kind of sparkling synth pop that made Passion Pit and MGMT festival headliners. The L.A. band’s gift is understanding how hooks and harsh noise offer the same release, and in the age of nu-metal revival and speaker-subsuming SoundCloud beats, they sound as ahead of the curve as ever. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave., 503-233-7100, hawthornetheatre.com. 8 pm. $22.50. All ages.

Los Bitchos is a multinational, all-instrumental band that melts down cumbia, Anatolian rock, and psychedelia into a condensed version of either a trip to the record shop or a YouTube rabbit hole. If that sounds a little like Khruangbin, you’re not far off the mark, but rather than something you could conceivably zone out to while getting your hair cut, Los Bitchos are a party band to the core. Their hotshot debut from earlier this year is called Let the Festivities Begin!, a title that doubles as a promise for whenever you walk into one of their gigs. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 8 pm. $18. 21+.