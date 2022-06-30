Portland Opera’s Opera a la Cart Is Happening All Over Portland

Portland Opera’s season of Opera a la Cart performances has begun. The company’s series of free, outdoor opera performances will take place all over the city this summer, running until August 18 (the next performance will take place 11 am Friday, July 1, at Gateway Discovery Park).

Opera a la Cart was inspired by Portland’s food carts. Using a mobile venue that looks like a food cart with a stage jutting out of its side, the company brings opera into community spaces, includes farmers’ markets, parks, neighborhood festivals, street fairs, wineries and more.

In the spirit of Opera a la Cart’s inspiration, the cart (which was designed and built by students at Portland State University) features a “menu” of the songs being performed at each performance. Most recently, Opera a la Cart came to Northeast Cully’s Sunday Parkways on June 26.

You can see the complete Opera a la Cart schedule at here.

