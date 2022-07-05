Shows of the Week: Father Is Coming to the Hawthorne Theatre

FRIDAY, JULY 8:

When Father and his Awful Records crew first made a splash in the mid-2010s, they straddled both sides of the Atlanta hip-hop scene: the indie underground and a mainstream that, thanks to artists like Future and Young Thug, was shaping up to be even weirder and more exciting. Though last year’s Come Outside, We Not Gone Jump You recast Father as a spaced-out crooner, his new mixtape Young Hot Ebony 2 returns to the laconic Southern drawl he’s known for, halfway between a comedian and a drunken roommate trying to rope you into some mischief. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507, SE 39th Ave., 503-233-7100, hawthornetheatre.com. 8:30 pm. $20. All ages.

When Spencer Krug isn’t doing a million other things, he and Dan Boeckner combine their talents into one of the best pure indie-rock bands of the past few decades. Wolf Parade has a powerful Portland plug in Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock, who signed the band to Sub Pop and produced their brilliant debut, Apologies to the Queen Mary (the title is a reference to the time the band broke onto the Queen Mary ocean liner). Their latest tour appropriately kicks off in Portland, so this is a great chance to see them fresh and energized. Wonder Ballroom, 28 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 9 pm. $32. 21+.

The debate about where techno was invented will likely rage until both Detroit and Berlin sink into the sea, but there’s no doubt that Kraftwerk played a vital role in lighting the fuse. Their hypermodern music reflects a postwar upbringing in a West Germany where the new was literally built on the ashes of the old. Classic albums like Autobahn and Trans-Europe Express posit a world where driving can be just as fun as sex—perhaps not a sentiment Portlanders can relate to, but then again, relatability is moot for any band that goes out of their way to look like a group of robots. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, portland5.com. 8 pm. $39.50-$129.50. All ages.