Bruce Springsteen Is Coming to Portland

The Boss is back. On February 25, 2023, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at the Moda Center as part of their upcoming international tour. Tickets go on sale 10 am Friday, July 22 and will be sold using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform.

Verified Fan (which has previously been the subject of controversy) requires buyers to register by Sunday, July 17. Registrants who are verified will then receive an access code to purchase tickets—although a press release stated that registering “does not guarantee you will receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets.”

For Springsteen and The E Street Band, a new American tour has been a long time coming. They haven’t had stateside tour dates since September 2016, and their most recent studio album, Letter to You, marked their first time recording live together in decades.

The E Street Band includes Roy Bittan (piano, synthesizer), Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals), Garry Tallent (bass guitar), Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals), Max Weinberg (drums), Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals), Jake Clemons (saxophone), Charlie Giordano (keyboards), and Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals), who has been married to Springsteen since 1991.

