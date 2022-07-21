The Macks Have Been Named Portland’s Best New Band

It’s official: The Macks are Portland’s best new band, at least according to the creatives, music insiders and well-informed clubgoers who vote on the city’s finest emerging groups in WW’s Best New Bands poll.

The Macks’ victory among the top six bands was revealed July 18 at the Best New Band Showcase at Mississippi Studios, which, in addition to featuring the six winning groups, was a fundraiser for MusicPortland’s Echo Fund (MusicPortland is a grassroots nonprofit that advocates for local music).

The Macks are brothers Ben and Josef Windheim (drums), Sam Fulwiler (vocals), Jacob Michael Perris (keys) and Aidan Harrison (bass). Formed in 2015, they mix blues and thrash, drawing inspiration from Jimi Hendrix and the Doors to create a sound that has been described as “walloping heaviosity.” There most recent album, Rabbit, was created after they lost their day jobs during the pandemic and were living together in North Portland.

Below is a full list of the winners. You can read profiles of the rest of the bands here.

1. The Macks

2. Glitterfox

3. Night Heron

4. Kingsley

5. Sean Battles

6. Pool Boys