Shows of the Week: See Daddy Yankee Before He Retires

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10:

Has anyone done more for reggaetòn’s global reach than Daddy Yankee? The Caribbean sound is the source of much of the most progressive and forward-thinking pop right now, and there’s a good chance many Americans heard the genre for the first time through Yankee’s “Gasolina.” The Puerto Rican singer-rapper claims to be retiring after this tour, and though musicians say that kind of thing all the time, it’d be a shame to miss a star of this stature before he leaves the stage for good. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St. 8 pm. $81 and up. All ages.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11:

Oakland’s Slumberland Records has been a major player in jangly, retro-style indie pop for over three decades, but the past few years have seen some of its best output yet from bands like Papercuts, Umbrellas and The Red, Pinks, and Purples—all of which are performing on the Slumberland Records Tour, set to stop at the Doug Fir Lounge with an opening set by Portland’s Foamboy. Anyone who loves the sweet-sad sound of classic Smiths but feels icky about the guy singing on them will be right at home here. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St. 8 pm. $14. 21+.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13:

Between Bombino, Mdou Moctar, and Les Filles de Illighadad’s Fatou Seidi Ghali, it’s clear that the West African nation of Niger is the most reliable producer of great guitarists right now. After shuttling across Africa for much of his life to flee regional conflict, Omara “Bombino” Moctar became a whispered-about guitar talent nearly as soon as he first set foot in the United States. Learn why the likes of the Rolling Stones, Robert Plant and the Black Keys have sung his praises when he plays at the Star Theater. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 9 pm. $25. 21+.