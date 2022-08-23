Shows of the Week: Yves Tumor Is Making Rock Fun, Freaky and Sexy Again

THURSDAY, AUG. 25:

The excitement around the ragtag Connecticut quintet called Goose has as much to do with their expansive but catchy music as the possibility that we might just be seeing the next Phish or String Cheese Incident blossom into view before our very eyes. Counting tastemakers like Vampire Weekend and Father John Misty as fans, Goose is the perfect band for a universe in which the divisions between the indiesphere and the jam-band circuit are disappearing faster than ever. Dancing bears, meet Pink Rabbits. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave. 6 pm. $45. All ages.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27:

Even the ugliest sounds in metal are meant, to some degree, to push the listener toward transcendence. The two bands co-headlining Star Theater on Saturday understand this. Amenra has called most of their albums Mass up to this point (Mass I, Mass II, etc.), and their live show indeed can feel like a spiritual communion. “Transcendental black metal” band Liturgy, meanwhile, has an entire mythology and cosmology spelled out in very arcane terms—which you luckily don’t need to understand to let their music lift you up. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $25. 21+.

TUESDAY, AUG. 30:

Remember when rock ‘n’ roll used to be fun, freaky and sexy? Platform boots, lipstick, spandex and leather jackets were in, and you couldn’t just cut it by going up in a flannel and caterwauling about your breakup. Yves Tumor cut a striking figure even when they were making avant-garde sound collages like Serpent Music and Experiencing the Deposit of Faith, but the Miami-born, Italy-based artist is truly in their element as the front-goblin of a smoldering psych ensemble known only as “Its Band.” Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 8:30 pm. $24. 21+.