Shows of the Week: This Is Your Last Chance to See Girlpool

SUNDAY, SEPT. 4:

Six decades into their career, Los Tigres del Norte is still at the vanguard of norteño, the polka-based regional Mexican form they helped transform into a commercially viable genre. 2014 saw the Bay Area band write one of norteño’s first gay love songs in “Era Diferente,” but they’ve been ruffling feathers since the ‘70s, when their songs about desperate people trying to survive by any means necessary—including criminals, helping give rise to the narcocorrido genre—were censored from the Mexican airwaves. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway. 8 pm. $64-$199. All ages.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7:

The most specific art is often the most universal—and nowhere is this more true than in hip-hop, where regional flair is still strong and artists can become massively popular without diluting their style or slang. Vancouver, B.C.’s Snotty Nose Rez Kids runs with this idea, transmuting signifiers of First Nations culture into shout-along choruses (and it’s possible that thousands of people first learned Indigenous slang like “skoden” and “stoodis” from the Haisla duo). Karma Rivera, one of Portland’s best rappers, opens. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $20. 21+.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8:

Girlpool is breaking up, and the duo of Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad has decided to make this now severely truncated tour their last. Their Portland stop, coming on the heels of the desolate coming-of-age dramas on this year’s fantastic album Forgiveness, is a great opportunity to hear their sad, windswept, minimalist music before it exists only on record—but their indication that they’re going their “separate ways as songwriters” suggests they might have even greater things up their sleeves. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 8:30 pm. $17. All ages.