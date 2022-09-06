Shows of the Week: Gorillaz Gets Animated

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9:

Alice Glass is one of the most dynamic and unpredictable performers in the past decade of rock, and she’s only just starting to unleash her full powers, working with producer Jupiter Keyes on this year’s gory, visceral full-length debut Prey//IV. Along for the ride on her tour this year is French pop singer Uffie, who emerged from the 2000s MySpace crucible to become one of the most artful and interesting representatives of that decade’s electro-party-trash moment (think a steely, European version of Ke$ha). Star Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $20. 21+.

Osees is assured a place in music history for defining the sound of garage rock in the 2010s. But the long-running, ever-changing Bay Area group is hardly content to rest on their laurels, and for their new album, A Foul Form, their wiry, squawk-voiced bandleader John Dwyer pays tribute to the hardcore punk bands that first inspired him as a young musician. At just 22 minutes, it’s one of the band’s leanest, most blistering albums, and it’d be uncharacteristic if there were such a thing as a characteristic Osees record. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 9 pm. $30. All ages.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14:

Cartoons are liberating because when you’re freed from the constraints of reality, anything can happen. If that’s the case, Gorillaz is a cartoon band both on and off the page; though its members are literally animated, its driving force is singer-producer Damon Albarn’s anarchic disregard for stylistic consistency, even within the same song. They’re one of the last groups running with the promise of Y2K-era, post-modern pop, in which old is new, genre is over, and Snoop can mutter over orchestras. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St. 7:30 pm. $65. All ages.