Shows of the Week: The Shins Are Coming to Pioneer Courthouse Square

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, SEPT. 15-16:

Though The Shins are one of the quintessential Portland bands, their great debut, Oh, Inverted World, was recorded in Albuquerque, N.M., where bandleader James Mercer lived and worked before the royalties from the morbidly catchy “New Slang” allowed him to pack his bags and move to the Northwest. It’s a psychedelic pop album that doesn’t thrust the listener into an Alice in Wonderland world so much as provide a new perspective on the deep weirdness of everyday life. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave., 800-514-3849, pdx-live.com. 6:30 pm. $53. All ages.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17:

In the world of underground metal, Boris rivals only their heroes the Melvins in terms of longevity, prolificacy and boldness of experimentation. First building their reputation in the ‘90s with amp-frying albums with names like Feedbacker and Dronevil, the Japanese trio has since dipped a toe in everything from ambient music and noise to dream pop and shoegaze. This August’s Heavy Rocks is the third in a series of albums with that name that play as attempts to get back to basics—but, inevitably, they launch right into the stratosphere. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. , 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 8 pm. $25. All ages (minor seating in balcony).

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17:

Of Montreal began life as part of Athens, Ga.’s ‘60s-enamored Elephant 6 collective, with early albums sounding like the Beatles fronted by a psychedelic glam poppet obsessed with Dionysian imagery (and words long and multisyllabic enough to induce ASMR). The driving obsessions of Kevin Barnes’ project remain, but they’ve transitioned over the years into a sort of bookworm version of Parliament-Funkadelic, with dancers, outrageous outfits, and beats that straddle the line between lithe funk and meticulous British Invasion pop. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 8 pm. $20. 21+.