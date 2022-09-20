All Classical Portland Announces Its First-Ever Recording Inclusivity Initiative Album

All Classical Portland has announced that Navona Records and PARMA Recordings will release AMPLIFY, the first album in All Classical’s Inaugural Recording Diversity Initiative (RII), on Oct. 28. The organization has described RII as “a response to the classical music industry’s longtime need for greater diversity, with the purpose of increasing awareness and opportunity for previously marginalized artistic communities.”

“RII is one of the many ways All Classical Portland is working to increase representation in classical music and public radio,” stated Suzanne Nance, president and CEO of All Classical Portland, in a press release. “We strive to provide access to all, to reflect the diverse and creative communities we serve, and to promote joy and belonging in all that we do. Through RII, we have deepened our commitment to this mission.”

AMPLIFY will feature Jasmine Barnes, Keyla Orozco, Lauren McCall, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson and Mélanie Hélène Bonis. It will be the 1,000th release from PARMA Recordings.

“We are pleased and proud for AMPLIFY to be our 1,000th album release, and to represent the work of these outstanding artists,” said PARMA CEO Bob Lord, one of the sponsoring partners of RII. “For nearly 15 years, we have worked diligently to help elevate deserving artistic voices, and our collaboration with All Classical Portland is a wonderful new chapter in this mission.”

More information about AMPLIFY is available at on the Navona Records website.