WW Exclusive: Listen to The Macks’ New Single Early

“The first half of the song shows the narrator poking fun of their own laziness and vanity. I am not partial to lazy people. The second half of the song is about a misunderstanding between two (almost) strangers.” - Sam Fulwiler (vocals)

“The song was recorded in The Macks’ North Portland basement studio, where they have an 8 track tape recorder and some assorted recording gear. The song features double-tracked drums, a fuzzed out riff in 7/8 penned by Josef Windheim (drums), and a psychedelic, swirling, lush outro progression. ‘I Get My Shit Delivered’ is the second track on the band’s upcoming album Dajiban.” - Ben Windheim (guitar)

You can pre-save “I Get My Shit Delivered” on Spotify.

