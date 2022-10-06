WW Exclusive: Listen to The Macks’ New Single Early

“I Get My Shit Delivered” officially debuts tomorrow.

The Macks (Summer Luu)

By WW Staff

“The first half of the song shows the narrator poking fun of their own laziness and vanity. I am not partial to lazy people. The second half of the song is about a misunderstanding between two (almost) strangers.” - Sam Fulwiler (vocals)

“The song was recorded in The Macks’ North Portland basement studio, where they have an 8 track tape recorder and some assorted recording gear. The song features double-tracked drums, a fuzzed out riff in 7/8 penned by Josef Windheim (drums), and a psychedelic, swirling, lush outro progression. ‘I Get My Shit Delivered’ is the second track on the band’s upcoming album Dajiban.” - Ben Windheim (guitar)

You can pre-save “I Get My Shit Delivered” on Spotify.

