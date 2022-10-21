All Classical’s Newest Program, “Noteworthy,” Debuts This Sunday, Oct. 23

All Classical Portland is shaking up its Sunday lineup.

At noon on Oct. 23, the station will premiere Noteworthy, an all-new radio program, hosted and produced by Lynnsay Maynard. The show will allow Maynard to investigate the intersection of classical music and literature through select musical pieces, short passages, and occasional interviews with authors and figures of the literary world.

“Books and music transport us,” Maynard stated in a press release. “With the turn of a page or the strum of a bow, we can cross cultures and centuries, reconnect with ourselves through a character, and find melodies that explain feelings in a way that words cannot. Once upon a time, a teenage Felix Mendelssohn fell in love with Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, while literary luminaries like Virginia Woolf and Haruki Murakami have found solace in classical music that spilled onto the page.”

Due to the addition of Noteworthy, All Classical’s Sunday Brunch program (hosted by president and CEO Suzanne Nance) will shift from its three-hour time slot to two hours from 10 am to noon.

“It delights me to hear from listeners that Sunday Brunch is a highlight of their weekend,” Nance said. “Each week on the program, we travel via the radio to places near and far, through beautiful and upbeat music by composers from all over the world. I am excited to continue producing what I always hope will be delicious musical explorations and to now be able to offer the program on demand. This development will allow listeners to enjoy Sunday Brunch any time of the week!”

More information about Noteworthy, Sunday Brunch and the rest of the weekend lineup is available at allclassical.org.