All Classical Announces Live Broadcast Featuring Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion

All Classical Portland has announced a live broadcast will take place at the Patricia Reser Center at 7:30 pm on Friday, Nov. 11. Co-presented by Third Angle New Music and the Reser, the concert will feature Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw and the quartet Sō Percussion.

“All Classical Portland is proud to continuously offer listeners a front-row seat through the radio to outstanding local performances, featuring regional stars and world-renowned musicians like Caroline Shaw,” All Classical president and CEO Suzanne Nance announced in a press release. “This station is committed to ensuring access without barriers to high-quality musical experiences, and we are thrilled to partner with the Reser and Third Angle New Music for this groundbreaking live broadcast.”

The broadcast will be produced by All Classical’s Andrea Murray, who will interview Shaw and members of Sō Percussion and Third Angle during the first half of the program. All Classical’s Brandi Parisi and Warren Black will host the performance part of the broadcast.

“We take great pride in connecting award-winning bold artists and performances to our audiences in Beaverton and the entire metro area through our Reser Presents series,” said Chris Ayzoukian, executive director of the Reser. “This special concert with Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion, presented in collaboration with Third Angle, is a highlight of our season. I’m excited that it will be our first-ever live radio broadcast on All Classical Portland from the Reser, and many more listeners will get to experience this historic night live on the air.”

You can hear the concert on 89.9 FM in Portland, or worldwide at allclassical.org (the program will also be available to stream on demand for two weeks in All Classical Portland’s Audio Archive). Visit thereser.org to purchase tickets for the in-person concert.