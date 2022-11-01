Shows of the Week: Ty Segall Is the King of Garage Rock

FRIDAY, NOV. 4:

Garage-rock fans crowned Ty Segall the new king of the genre as soon as he put out his scuzzy masterwork Melted in 2010, and his influence is still strong in American underground rock. Yet the San Franciscan with the goblin voice is just as adept as a glammy, mystical singer-songwriter, with more sedate albums like Ty Segall and Sleeper stripping back the layers of grime from his music and focusing on hooks and melodies—and this side of Segall will be on display at his acoustic show at Star Theater. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., 503-284-4700, startheaterportland.com. 9 pm. $30. 21+.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6:

Canada’s Spencer Krug is one of the most eclectic and hardworking musicians in rock. Though past records have found him working with everything from guitar to marimbas, he can often be found hunched behind a keyboard at live shows, and his solo piano performances—like the one he’ll give at Mississippi Studios—represent one of the most intimate, engrossing expressions of his sound and style. Support comes from Saloli, a local artist who released the lovely solo piano album The Island last year. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 9 pm. $20. 21+.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9:

Craig Finn’s oeuvre of sweeping, obsessively detailed, all-American story-songs is spread over stints in several fantastic bands—first with Lifter Puller, beloved by punk royalty such as Joe Strummer and Billie Joe Armstrong, and most famously with the Hold Steady. He’s the kind of artist who inspires fans to shout along at shows and claim his music saved their lives, and his increasingly great string of solo albums proves his career as the closest thing indie rock has to a Springsteen is far from over. Old Church Concert Hall, 1422 SW 11th Ave., 503-222-2031, theoldchurch.org. 8 pm. $27. All ages.