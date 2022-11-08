Shows of the Week: Los Dug Dug’s Starts Trends Only to Buck Them

THURSDAY, NOV. 10:

Since forming in 1960, Los Dug Dug’s have started trends only to buck them. After influencing fellow Mexican bands to sing in English, they recorded their 1972 magnum opus Smog in Spanish. After their hermitlike look spawned a fashion trend, they cut their hair and went to tailors. Their unpredictability is matched only by their longevity—and though they haven’t made an album since 1975, their dedicated following of garage punks has allowed them to continue flying their freak flags on tour. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., 503-284-4700, startheaterportland.com. 8 pm. $15. 21+.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13:

More than 50 years ago, Brazil’s Os Mutantes existed at the center of Tropicália, the left-wing pop art movement that became the bane of Brazil’s then-new military dictatorship (in fact, their song “Panis et Circencis” gave its name to the compilation of young Brazilian bands that served as the movement’s manifesto). Though 71-year-old Sérgio Dias is the only remaining original member of the band, Os Mutantes is still one of the most mind-twisting, transgressive, psychedelic touring groups in the world. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 8 pm. $20. All ages.

Black musicians have been crucial to country music’s evolution since the beginning—yet musicians of color made up less than 4% of country radio airplay in 2021, the year writer Holly G. founded the Black Opry Revue tour to promote lesser-known Black country musicians. Featuring sets by a selection of Black Opry artists, the revue is one of America’s most promising incubators of young talent. You never know who you’re going to hear, but they might just become your new favorite artist. Show Bar at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 8 pm. $15. 21+.