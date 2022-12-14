A Taylor Swift Tribute Is Coming to the Alberta Rose Theatre in 2023

This week, it’s the best of times and the worst of times for Taylor Swift fans in Portland.

On the one hand, Revolution Hall is throwing a Swift birthday party on Saturday, Dec. 17; on the other, it sold out (at $235 a pop). And it’s a pretty safe bet that by now that all the signed copies of Midnights hidden for Music Millennium’s Swift scavenger hunt have been found.

Still, there’s hope. The Alberta Rose Theatre has announced Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift, which will take place at 6 pm and 8:30 pm Friday, Jan. 13. The program (which is subject to change), performed by the Listeso String Quartet, will include “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Lover,” and, of course, “You Belong With Me.”

The event is part of the Candlelight concert series, at which live music is performed by, yes, candlelight. Other upcoming Candelight concerts include Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, which will be performed by Listeso at the Alberta Rose on Dec. 22 and Jan. 12.

Swift has never loomed larger in pop culture. She almost singlehandedly brought Ticketmaster to its knees and galvanized a political movement, proving once and for all that the surest way to get Americans to enact change is to threaten their chances of going to a Swift concert.