Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Has Died

Jeremiah Green, drummer and founding member of Modest Mouse, has died of cancer. He was 45 years old.

An announcement posted on Modest Mouse’s official Facebook page Dec. 31 stated, “Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love.”

The news comes just days after Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock announced Green had been diagnosed with cancer and was in treatment. Separately, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, confirmed that Green had Stage 4 cancer.

Many musicians took to social media to commemorate Green’s life and work, including Johnny Marr, who played in the band with Green from 2006 to 2008. “The great Jeremiah Green,” Marr wrote. “My friend, bandmate, and the most creative musician I ever met.”

However, the most fitting eulogy arguably came from illustrator and printmaker Daniel Danger (who is currently executive producing Netflix’s upcoming The Haunting of Skeleton Town).

“Jeremiah Green could sneak a disco beat into literally the saddest, most chaotic song ever written and stick the landing 100% of the time, he could sound like a runaway train tearing through the tundra, a house falling apart, a heartbeat,” Danger wrote. “Good lord will I miss the sound of him.”

