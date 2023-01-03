Shows of the Week: The Christopher Brown Quartet Channels David Bowie

SATURDAY, JAN. 7:

David Bowie was a saxophonist before he became one of the greatest rock stars of all time, and though his music has always engaged with jazz, his final album Blackstar is his most complete immersion into that world. The Christopher Brown Quartet’s Black Tie/White Noise series of tribute concerts shows how adaptable Bowie’s music is to a jazz format, and for their final show in the series, they’ve chosen to wrestle Blackstar’s seven long tracks, plus a bonus set of selections from throughout Bowie’s long career. Jack London Revue, 529 SW 4th Ave. 9 pm. $20. 21+.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11:

Sam Prekop and John McEntire (Courtesy of Sam Prekop and John McEntire)

Sam Prekop and John McEntire are two reasons why Chicago was one of the most fertile cities for music in the ‘90s: the former as leader of jazz-rock band The Sea and Cake, the latter as drummer and mastermind of the brilliant Tortoise. The two artists’ new collaboration Sons Of might come as a surprise even to those who have followed the duo for a while; as Prekop goes into mad-scientist mode with his array of synths and other gadgets, McEntire’s beat keeps the music from spiraling (too far) into madness. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 9 pm. $18. 21+.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11:

Vijay Iyer (Courtesy of Vijay Iyer)

Vijay Iyer is one of the most acclaimed and awarded jazz pianists to emerge from the new millennium, and he’s the latest artist to feature as part of the Oregon Symphony’s “Open Music” series of performances/talks, in which musicians explore and explain aspects of their creative process with help from Oregon Symphony musicians. Whether you’re a connoisseur of jazz piano or can’t tell Bill Evans apart from Gil Evans, this should be an enlightening encounter with one of modern jazz’s most prodigious talents. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St. 7:30 pm. $10-$20. All ages.