Shows of the Week: Portland Still Loves ILOVEMAKONNEN

FRIDAY, JAN. 13:

Perhaps no artist epitomizes the anything-goes spirit of Atlanta hip-hop than rapper, singer and onetime Portland resident ILOVEMAKONNEN. Coming to national prominence in 2014 with the weeknight party anthem “Tuesday,” the man born Makonnen Sheran continues to captivate audiences with his untrained warble, which connects the drunken singalongs of Biz Markie, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Busta Rhymes with the new generation of soul-rap belters like Rod Wave. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., 503-284-4700, startheaterportland.com. 9 pm. $20. 21+.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13:

Ask someone in their late 20s or early 30s if they remember which first dubstep track blew their mind and there’s a good chance they’ll say “Cockney Thug” by Rusko. The English DJ played a crucial role in dubstep’s transition from a low-end London phenomenon to the catalyst of the 2010s’ EDM boom, and his FabricLive.37 mix remains the best starting point for anyone looking to understand the changes the genre’s gone through in its still-short life span. 45 East, 315 SE 3rd Ave., 45eastpdx.com. 10 pm. $25. 21+.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, JAN. 13-15:

The Portland Folk Festival takes over McMenamins Crystal Ballroom this weekend with three consecutive days of folk, Americana, and roots music by artists both local and otherwise. With dozens of acts (from Hawaiian multi-instrumentalist Ron Artis II and his family band to Blitzen Trapper spinoff Dead Lee to identical-twin folktronica sister act The AM), the festival showcases how malleable the American folk tradition continues to be. McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 6 pm Friday-Saturday, 1 pm Sunday. $35-$40 a day, $90 three-day pass. All ages.