Shows of the Week: Sunn O))) Rises at Revolution Hall

THURSDAY, JAN. 26:

Sunn O))) fills the room with stage fog, dons long robes, and plays power chords. That’s about it, and their Shoshin Duo shows presents their patented drone-metal sound in an even more stripped-down format than usual, paring the band down to core members Greg Anderson and Stephen O’Malley. Opening the show are two legends of Northwest experimental music: local abstract sound artist Daniel Menche and Joe Preston, whose résumé as a bassist captures the sheer scope of experimental metal. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 9 pm. $27. 21+.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28:

DJ Abilities (Courtesy of DJ Abilities)

The aptly named DJ Abilities helped define a certain strain of thoughtful Midwestern hip-hop, first with the late battle-rap legend Eyedea and then as a core member of the Rhymesayers Entertainment stable. His latest album, Phonograph Phoenix, pushes his hard-hitting but playful beats to the forefront, and his upcoming Star Theater show pairs him with a crop of talented local producers such as DJ Wicked and Spinitch. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 9 pm. $20. 21+.

SUNDAY, JAN. 29:

YG (Courtesy of YG)

The 2010s were an astounding decade for West Coast hip-hop, and YG is a major reason why. His 2014 album My Krazy Life rivals Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city as the best rap opera ever made about low-level burglary in L.A., his Nipsey Hussle collab “FDT” is the catchiest protest song of the past decade, and his work with DJ Mustard helped put SoCal “ratchet” beats on the map. Come see why the rapper born Keenon Jackson is one of rap’s brightest figures when he plays Theater of the Clouds. Theater of the Clouds, 1016-1098 N Center Court St. 8 pm. $35.50 and up. All ages.