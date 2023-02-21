Shows of the Week: Rotting Christ Remains Brilliantly Blasphemous

THURSDAY, FEB. 23:

Kaho Matsui is one of the most exciting experimental artists in Portland, with a fearsomely prolific output and a diaristic approach that often entail making whole albums in days or weeks—a surprising fact given the complexity and depth of albums like her new No More Losses, a collaborative effort with features from a who’s who of local experimentalists. Yet before she started recording three years ago, Matsui was already a regular on the live circuit, and she’s due to make an appearance at The Six. The Six, 3341 SE Belmont St. 8:30 pm. $10. 21+.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24:

Rotting Christ emerged from Greece in 1987 as one of the most blasphemous metal bands in the world, pushing their sacrilegious lyrics to extremes that would be comical if their music didn’t sound genuinely frightening. They’ve caught no end of legal trouble for it on their international tours, and at a time when the innocuous likes of Sam Smith wearing a bargain-bin devil hat at the Grammys can spark a Satanic panic among the Christian right, the music of Rotting Christ feels both exhilarating and necessary. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St. 7:30 pm. $25. 21+.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25:

Across 10 albums in 20 years, Cass McCombs has emerged as one of the great perennials of American roots rock. Without a single towering underground classic to live up to, he can indulge in a formidably consistent if low-key career, earning the respect of the likes of Bob Weir and finding fans in indie, jam band, and Americana circles. His new album, Heartmind, feels like a milestone in his career, dealing honestly with the alternately exciting and exhausting life of a touring musician. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St. 9 pm. $22. 21+.