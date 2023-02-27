Doug Fir Lounge Will Move Out of the Jupiter Hotel’s Campus at the End of Summer

The Jupiter Hotel is searching for a new tenant for its retro-futuristic log cabin music venue and bar now that the Doug Fir Lounge is preparing to relocate.

Bridgetown Bites was first to report that the live performance hub is preparing to leave its longstanding location at 830 E Burnside St. and move into the former Le Bistro Montage space under the Morrison Bridge.

Jupiter has confirmed with WW that Doug Fir will continue to host concerts at its current location through the end of summer 2023. The original hotel and its spinoff Next will continue to be open as usual during the transition and beyond.

“Our main focus at Jupiter has always been to create a space where locals want to be; where locals can meet travelers, and where travelers can feel like locals,” Kelsey Bunker, owner of Jupiter Original & NEXT, tells WW.

Since opening in 2004, Doug Fir has provided live music in its sleek basement almost every night, showcasing everything from rock to indie to alternative bands—many of whom got their start there. The club was even called out in 2013 by Rolling Stone magazine, which included it in a top 10 list of small venues in America.

Jupiter says that it is grateful to have enjoyed its nearly 20 year relationship with Doug Fir, which it adds is moving away from the food and beverage aspect of the business in order to focus on live music.

The departure of Doug Fir is just the latest development at the Jupiter campus over the last few years.

Last July, Jupiter Original began to host overnight guests following an initial pandemic closure and stint as a COVID ward for houseless people. Before relaunching with a Comeback Tour party, the property underwent extensive renovations. All 81 rooms were completely redesigned—a joint project between owner Bunker and Northwest firm Megan Millie Design. The refresh included music-themed murals—which was meant to bring a bit of the neighboring rock venue Doug Fir into the hotel—as well as new furniture, like pillow-top platform beds and lounge areas with couches.

The campus’s 2,800-square-foot bamboo-lined gathering space was also updated, including the DreamTent, which has hosted everything from live music to art shows to weddings.

“Jupiter Original was born out of an elemental desire to build community and a place where you are wildly free to express yourself fully,” Bunker stated at the time in a press release. “The past two years have challenged us all in ways we couldn’t imagine. But we believe in our ability to come back from the brink. Above all, we believe in Portland’s comeback.”

One of those challenges was, of course, a lack of guests in 2020. That prompted the Jupiter team, led by general manager Nick Pearson, to create an arrangement with Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. Seeing the need for shelter, the business opened its doors to those who lacked stable housing and tested positive for COVID-19. The partnership became a template that other cities across the country adopted, and in 2021, Pearson received a Tourism Industry Leadership Achievement Award from Travel Oregon for his efforts.

Doug Fir also saw some changes. Last summer, the bar and restaurant reopened for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. The kitchen also rolled out a new menu with items like jackfruit tacos, steak frites and a hearty vegan stew with sweet potatoes, chickpeas and red peppers.

If you happen to know anyone who would like to take over the city’s most iconic “ski lodge launched into outer space” club/restaurant/bar, the Jupiter’s owners have invited those interested parties to contact either Urban Works Real Estate (info@urbanworksrealestate.com) or Jupiter Hotel (marketing@jupiterhotel.com).