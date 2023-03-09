The Portland State University Steinway Piano Series Announces Its 2023 Residencies

The Portland State University Steinway Piano Series has announced its 2023 residencies, featuring Scottish pedagogue, soloist and recording artist Murray McLachlan this spring and Ukrainian-born pianist Inna Faliks this fall.

The series brings performers and educators from around the globe to Portland for a weekend of public recitals and master classes each year. It was founded in 2015 and is directed by piano professor Dr. Susan Chan.

“Murray is one of my most inspiring colleagues,” Chan stated in a press release. “I’ve been reading his articles in piano magazines for years, and was thrilled to finally meet and correspond with him. In addition to being a wonderful writer, pianist, teacher and lecturer, he is an incredible person. His interpretations of the classics are second to none.”

She added: “In contrast, upon meeting Inna, I was immediately struck by her refreshing and unique approach, incorporating new repertoire in unexpected but well-contextualized ways, to help us all think beyond tradition. Her teaching delivers very practical and to-the-point suggestions with wonderful clarity. Both of these artists will be tremendously inspiring for our students and audiences.”

McLachlan’s recital Friday, April 28, will feature compositions by Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven, in addition to Chopin’s four Ballades.

“Though I first played this music over 30 years ago, the greatness of the notes themselves makes the challenge of communicating them always exciting, fresh and stimulating,” McLachlan said. “Audiences love the music as much as performers relish the opportunity to present it. Truly we are blessed to have such sublime yet universally accessible masterpieces to present in concert.”

Meanwhile, Faliks’ fall recital (a date has yet to be announced) will feature Beethoven and Ravel. She also commissioned Billy Childs, Timo Andres, Paola Prestini, as well as her UCLA colleagues Richard Danielpour, Ian Krouse, David Lefkowitz, Peter Golub, Tamir Hendelman and Mark Carlson to compose responses to the work of the two legendary composers.

A full schedule of the recitals and master classes is available at pdx.edu/music-theater/steinway-piano-series.