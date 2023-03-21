Shows of the Week: Weyes Blood’s Heart Shines Through Her Chest

Weyes Blood

By Daniel Bromfield

THURSDAY, MARCH 23:

Nobody does melodrama like Natalie Mering, the singer-songwriter who records as Weyes Blood. Her 2019 album Titanic Rising earned its titular reference to one of the great cinematic epics through its sheer scale and emotional heft, and on the sleeve of her new release In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, her heart is literally shining through her chest. If you want to feel a lot, you could do worse than to see her at Crystal Ballroom. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 8 pm. $25. All ages.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25:

In 2023, nobody does gnarly anti-capitalist prog like Algiers. Any music—gospel, soul, punk, heavy metal, hip hop, free jazz—is fair game in the Atlanta crew’s post-genre stew so long as it reflects a righteous and revolutionary spirit. Their new album Shook embodies this eclecticism by bringing aboard a list of fellow free spirits as guests, from rappers Big Rube and Billy Woods to avant-garde saxophone upstart Patrick Shiroishi. Show Bar at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St #101. 8 pm. $15. 21+.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26:

MIKE is one of the most consistent, prolific, and creative rappers to come out of New York in the last decade. Delivering his heady and introspective lyrics in a voice that seems perpetually on the verge of breaking into peals of laughter, the 24-year-old has been on a remarkable tear since his early teens, releasing at least one album a year and continually experimenting with new variations on his lo-fi, impressionistic sound. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 8 pm. $20. All ages.

